NEW YORK The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November at its strongest level since June, and new orders rose, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 52.7 from 50.8 the month before. The reading topped expectations of 51.5, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a number below 50 means contraction.

U.S. stocks turned positive in volatile trading immediately after the data, while Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels and the dollar extended losses.

New orders gained to 56.7, its highest level since April, from 52.4. But the employment gauge lost some steam, falling to 51.8 from 53.5.

"The internals suggest that manufacturing activity should remain at a fairly modest level," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"It's better than the alternative that most people were talking about even just a few weeks ago when there was talk of a recession and things were falling off a cliff."

Manufacturing growth has slowed from stronger levels seen at the beginning of the year, though the national reading has avoided outright contraction, unlike some regional indicators.

