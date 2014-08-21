Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 21 - The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in August, with the rate of growth exceeding expectations and moving at the fastest pace in more than four years, an industry report showed on Thursday.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or "flash" U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 58 in August, which was its highest since April 2010, from 55.8 in July. Economists polled by Reuters expected a reading of 55.7.
A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.
The output subindex jumped to 60.2 from last month's 59.7.
"August’s survey delivers further evidence that robust manufacturing growth momentum has been sustained through the third quarter, with overall business conditions improving at the fastest pace for over four years," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.
"It seems US manufacturers are increasingly confident that the recovery is firmly back on track and are gearing up for a sustained rebound in production schedules over the months ahead."
Markit's gauge of employment in the manufacturing sector rose to 54.6 from 51.2, and was at its highest since a matching 54.6 in March 2013.
Markit's "flash" reading is based on replies from about 85 percent of the U.S. manufacturers surveyed.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.