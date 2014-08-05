Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector dipped in July compared to the previous month, but still posted its second-highest reading in 4-1/2 years, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Financial data firm Markit said its final services Purchasing Managers Index hit 60.8 in July, down from the preliminary reading of 61.0, which was also the reading for June.
The 61.0 print for June was the highest final reading for any month since the survey began in October 2009. A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.
"The services sector grew at a rapid pace, just slightly weaker than June’s post-recession high, accompanied by a surge in factory production," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
"However, there are signs that growth could cool in coming months. The surveys indicate that the rate of job creation has waned, as have inflows of new business."
The new business component slipped last month to 57.3, compared to the preliminary reading of 57.6 and June's final 60.8.
Confidence about the year-ahead business outlook in the services sector slipped to the lowest since November 2012.
Markit's final composite PMI, a weighted average of its manufacturing and services indexes, hit 60.6 in July, also the second-highest final reading on record, versus 61.0 in June and a preliminary 60.9.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.