Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
NEW YORK Nov 24 The U.S. services sector expanded in November at a slower rate than the previous month as growth in new business slowed, an industry report showed on Monday.
Financial data firm Markit said its "flash" services Purchasing Managers Index hit 56.3 in November, slightly below expectations and the lowest since April, compared with October's final reading of 57.1.
The growth rate has slowed steadily since peaking this year at 61 in June, but is still above the 50 level that signals expansion in economic activity.
"A fifth-consecutive monthly slowing in growth in the service sector adds to signs that the economic upturn has lost considerable momentum, though it’s important to note that the pace of expansion remains robust by historical standards," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
The services sector new business subindex fell to 55.9 versus the final 57.8 reading in October.
The employment subindex, however, showed strength coming in at the highest compared to final readings since June.
Markit's "flash" composite PMI, a weighted average of its manufacturing and services indexes, hit 56.1 in November versus 57.2 in October, with the employment subindex also improving.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @rodrigocampos; +1.646.223.6344; Reuters Messaging: rodrigo.campos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.