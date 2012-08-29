Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
NEW YORK Applications for home mortgages fell last week as demand for refinancing dropped for the fourth week in a row, though interest in purchases rose, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 4.3 percent in the week ended Aug 24.
The seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications tumbled 5.7 percent. But the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, gained 1.4 percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity slipped to 79 percent of applications from 80 percent the previous week.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.80 percent, down 6 basis points from 3.86 percent.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr: Editing by Diane Craft)
The European Commission will warn Italy on Wednesday it could face EU disciplinary action for not reducing its huge public debt as required by EU laws, unless Rome delivers on deficit cutting measures as promised, an EU official said.
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.