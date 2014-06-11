Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 10.3 percent in the week ended June 6.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 11.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, increased 9.3 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.34 percent in the week, up 8 basis points from 4.26 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.