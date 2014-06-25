Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as both purchase and refinancing applications dipped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 1.0 percent in the week ended June 20.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 0.9 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 1.2 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.33 percent in the week, down 3 basis points from 4.36 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.