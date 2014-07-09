Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
NEW YORK, July 9 Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing applications increased, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 1.9 percent in the week ended July 4.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 0.4 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, increased 3.7 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.32 percent in the week, up 4 basis points from 4.28 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.