German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as interest rates dipped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 11.1 percent in the week ended Jan. 2.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 16.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 4.5 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.01 percent in the week, down 3 basis points from 4.04 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.