Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as interest rates edged up, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, declined 4.1 percent in the week ended Sept. 19.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 7.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, dipped 0.3 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.39 percent in the week, the highest since May. They rose 3 basis points from 4.36 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
LONDON A top U.S. Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying banks had "a long way to go" to reform their internal operating culture.