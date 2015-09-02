Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, climbed 11.3 percent in the week ended Aug. 28.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 16.8 percent to its highest level since April, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 4.1 percent to its highest level since July.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08 percent in the week, unchanged from the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.