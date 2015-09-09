A ''Price Reduced'' sign is displayed on a home for sale in northern Virginia suburb of Vienna, outside Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 6.2 percent in the week ended Sept. 4.

The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 9.9 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, slipped 0.9 percent.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.10 percent in the week, up 2 basis points from 4.08 percent the previous week.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.

