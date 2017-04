NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve on Friday downgraded its forecast on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent two weeks ago due to recent negative readings on domestic housing and manufacturing.

The regional Fed also trimmed its call on gross domestic product in the first quarter to 0.7 percent from its 0.8 percent estimate on April 15.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)