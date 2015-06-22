NEW YORK U.S. real consumption expenditures have not shown signs of significant pickup from their winter slowdown, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report that was launched on Monday.

In its June edition of "U.S. Economy in a Snapshot," the regional U.S. central bank said growth in consumption "has been tepid despite better weather, ongoing improvement in labor market conditions and lower energy prices from a year ago."

As for financial conditions, the report said global bond yields rose in late April to early June before retreating.

