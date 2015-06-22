Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
NEW YORK U.S. real consumption expenditures have not shown signs of significant pickup from their winter slowdown, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report that was launched on Monday.
In its June edition of "U.S. Economy in a Snapshot," the regional U.S. central bank said growth in consumption "has been tepid despite better weather, ongoing improvement in labor market conditions and lower energy prices from a year ago."
As for financial conditions, the report said global bond yields rose in late April to early June before retreating.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.