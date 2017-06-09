Stock futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its tracking estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter stood at 2.25 percent, compared with 2.17 percent from a week ago, based on the few economic data releases this week.
The regional central bank's "Nowcast" model showed U.S. GDP for the third quarter would expand at a 1.80 percent rate, compared with the 1.82 percent pace it calculated a week ago.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
LONDON European stocks fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as oil prices kept within sight of the seven-month lows reached overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Oil slid back toward multi-month lows on Thursday, after a brief recovery early in the session, as traders warily eyed a glut of physical supply that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.