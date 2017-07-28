FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
N.Y. Fed leaves third-quarter GDP growth view near 1.9 percent
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 4:38 PM / a day ago

N.Y. Fed leaves third-quarter GDP growth view near 1.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product for third quarter was little changed at about 1.9 percent based on the latest data on durable goods orders, new home sales and inventories.

The regional central bank's "Nowcast" model calculated the economy was expanding at an annualized pace of 1.92 percent in the third quarter, compared with 1.95 percent a week earlier.

The U.S. Commerce Department said earlier on Friday that U.S. GDP grew at a 2.6 percent pace in the second quarter, compared with a "Nowcast" estimate of 2.09 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.