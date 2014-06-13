WASHINGTON The U.S. economic recovery is resilient but strong growth will not be sufficient to tackle income inequality, the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

OECD chief Angel Gurria said benefits of growth in the United States should be distributed more widely.

"Growth is not enough. The benefits of growth must be shared," Gurria said at an event to mark the release of the OECD's Economic Survey of the United States.

The Paris-based group said it expected the U.S. to grow 2.5 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2015.

