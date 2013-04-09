Wall Street ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
WASHINGTON Confidence among small businesses fell in March, the latest indication that economic activity lost momentum as the first quarter ended.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its optimism index fell 1.3 points to 89.5 last month. The overall tone of the survey was downbeat, with only two components of the index increasing.
The survey came on the heels of last week's soft employment and manufacturing data. Employers added the fewest jobs in nine months in March, while factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in three months.
The NFIB survey showed the share of owners anticipating better business conditions in the next six months remained in negative territory. The outlook for the labor market, sales and inventories dimmed last month.
Small business owners, however, were optimistic about earnings and credit conditions.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK Oil fell about 2 percent on Thursday in heavy trade, extending the previous session's slump to prices not seen since an OPEC-led pact to cut production was agreed, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about the effectiveness of the deal to curb a global glut.
OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday that any move by Washington to impose a border adjustment tax would hurt both countries, Ottawa said in a statement.