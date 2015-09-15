Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 U.S. manufacturing output contracted more than expected in August, dragged down by a sharp fall in auto production that could moderate economic growth in the third quarter.
American factories churned out 0.5 percent fewer goods last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
Some slowdown was anticipated after an earlier survey of factory manager sentiment pointed to a sharp brake in activity.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent decline in factory output.
The drop, combined with a fall in mining production and higher output for utilities, left overall industrial output 0.4 percent lower during the month.
Auto and autopart production contracted 6.4 percent, reversing much of the strong gains registered in July. Some of the slowdown in factory production could be due to a stronger dollar that is crimping exports, although sturdy domestic auto sales have given more reassuring signs for the economic outlook.
Capacity utilization in the factory sector fell to 77.6 percent last month from 78.0 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.