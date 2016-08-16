Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
WASHINGTON U.S. industrial production rose more than expected in July, according to Federal Reserve data released on Tuesday.
Industrial output increased 0.7 percent last month after an downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in June. Last month, manufacturing output rose 0.5 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production climbing 0.3 percent last month.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.