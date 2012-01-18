NEW YORK U.S. industrial output rose in December as manufacturing rebounded at its strongest pace in a year, countering a weather-related decline in utilities, Federal Reserve data showed on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

FRED DICKSON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON:

"It shows the economy is continuing to move ahead. So more signs of moderate economic growth. It's validation the economic expansion continues."

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"The headline was on par, but the breakdown is strong with the upside in manufacturing encouraging and downside due to utilities. The manufacturing trend is still moderate, but holding up relatively well. Looks to be neutral, non-negative."

THEODORE LITTLETON, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Manufacturing output was particularly strong, jumping 0.9%, its strongest bounce in a year. Mining activity rose 0.3% and utility output sank 2.7%. While manufacturing appears to be coming on a little stronger after recovering from supply chain disruptions in Japan and Thailand, industrial production continues to grow at a considerably slower pace than in the first year and a half of the recovery."

