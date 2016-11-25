NEW YORK Nov 25 - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Nov 23 Federal Reserve data showed on Friday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $9.5 billion to $922 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $14.6 billion to $960 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.2 billion to $196.3 billion.