NEW YORK The pace of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region waned in April for the first time in five months as new orders fell to their lowest since September, a survey showed on Thursday.

March existing home sales fell 2.6 pct

Leading economic indicator near 4-year high

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL TREBING, ANALYST, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA

There are "positive readings on all broad indicators and improvement in hiring. The activity index is a little bit below an index for no recession. There is growth there but not what I consider robust growth. Some of the growth may be due to warm weather over the region, so some demand may be borrowed from the future."

ROBERT DYE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMERICA, DALLAS

"It's a string of disappointing data, starting with the jobless claims data. My sense here is there is a combination of factors at play here. Weather appears to be a strong factor which allowed some stronger-than-expected hiring and economic activity. Now we are seeing a correction of that. You also have those pesky seasonally adjustments. And you also have some genuine step-down in activity.

"But right now, I don't think it's indicative of a soft patch in the economy. There are also a lot of concerns about Europe and China is showing slower growth. We need to see more data and (see) whether we could bounce back in May. It's still a little early to tell. We have seen significant improvement in the labor market and auto sales since mid-2011.

"My expectation for the Fed next week is that they are in watchful waiting mode. They still have an active program in effect right now. It's still data dependent for the next couple of months."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"We have had a pretty poor round of economic data here. Philly Fed is the second major manufacturing data that has slipped, which is potentially an ominous sign for manufacturing. Data thus far has not been encouraging. While manufacturing has not fallen off a cliff, it is showing some softening here."

"Home sales were disappointing and it shows that housing clearly benefited from the warmer weather earlier in the year and now we have pay back. This is not encouraging."

KARL SCHAMOTTA, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, CALGARY

"Philly Fed was very much priced into expectations, and nobody really expected it to rock the market. I think the reality is that about two weeks ago, people started downgrading their expectations for the U.S. economy. We expected a loss in momentum. But overall, we're seeing things heading in the right direction, though maybe not as fast as some had hoped. But it's nothing calamitous at this point."

MARK MCCORMICK, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, NEW YORK

"I think the overall theme in the U.S. is that the underlying growth trajectory is moderating from what we've seen in the previous quarter. I think the Fed meeting next week is going to be a non-event. The Fed is comfortable with the pace of the recovery in its current state. I don't see them taking QE off the table because the Fed isn't going to take away a tool that they felt has been important and helped the economy, but U.S. data is still running at a decent clip. It's very unlikely that the Fed moves forward with QE. We're kind of stuck in this inaction."

ANDREW WILKINSON, CHIEF ECONOMIC STRATEGIST AT MILLER TABAK & CO IN NEW YORK

"No real surprise to see a deterioration in Philly Fed, but it was surprising to see an expansion in the employment component. That doesn't fit in with the other indicators.

"The housing market remains flat on its back, I remain surprised that people continue to look for signs of recovery. It just isn't something that will happen quickly."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: Stocks pare gains .N.

BONDS: Treasuries add to gains.

FOREX: Euro trims gains versus the dollar.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)