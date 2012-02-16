NEW YORK The pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February as new orders picked up, a survey showed on Thursday.

COMMENTS:

MARC PADO, U.S. MARKET STRATEGIST, DOWBULL.COM IN SAN FRANCISCO

"The fact that in the February number we have such as strong new orders index ... what we're seeing is real expansion not just the stimulus-based expansion that we had last year."

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"Manufacturing continues to hum along here, but employment really got crushed and inventory showed a net negative print. Inventory continues to be pared down here in the first quarter. The main takeaway is that while manufacturing is rather firm, momentum is waning. This is in line with Wednesday's Empire survey."

DAVID SONG, CURRENCY ANALYST AT DAILYFX IN NEW YORK

"It just seems to add on to the earlier data out of the U.S. Though housing starts were a little better than expected it seems the markets are moving on initial and continuing jobless claims. Both figures were much better than expected. The two jobless figures are really helping risk appetite right now and are in line with what happened with the Philly Fed manufacturing data."

MICHAEL TREBING, ANALYST, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA

"The survey indicated regional manufacturing activity continued to grow in February. New shipments and orders were all positive and suggested a slight pickup from last month. Firms reported higher work hours. One fifth of the firms continue to report higher prices for their own manufactured goods. Firms remain confident about growth over the next six months. Firms' expectations for capital spending; about 35 or 36 percent of the firms planned higher total capital spending for 2012 than they had last year, in line with what they said last November. Reasons for the capital spending were expected growth in sales and the need to replace equipment."

JIM AWAD, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT ZEPHYR MANAGEMENT IN NEW YORK

"Everything is stronger than expected. Metric after metric, uniformly, is doing better, and barring any unforeseen problems from Europe it appears we're in a self-sustaining cycle of growth. We're better than where we were but not as good as we'd hope."

LINDSEY PIEGZA, ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"One thing to note in contrast to what we saw yesterday in the Empire State manufacturing index is that the key forward elements in Philly Fed are actually increasing momentum. We see new orders just about doubling. We have to take these regional manufacturing indexes with a grain of salt but what both of these are saying in tandem is that headline activity continued to grow.

"What we do know is there is a bit of a juxtaposition here between domestic demand which mains stable and international demand which is slipping.

"We tend to lean toward the Philly Fed over the Empire."

THEODORE LITTLETON, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"The Philadelphia Fed's Business Outlook Survey recorded a modest rise in its headline index from +7.3 to +10.2 for February, its third consecutive gain. Internals were mixed, with new orders and shipments gaining but the employment index dropping back to nearly neutral."

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)