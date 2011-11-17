NEW YORK The pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than expected in November after a sharp gain the month before and as new orders fell, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 3.6 from October's 8.7, missing economists' expectations for 8.0, according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.

The details of the report were mixed. New orders dropped to 1.3 from 7.8, while shipments fell to 7.3 from 13.6.

But in a positive sign, the employment components improved, with the gauge of the number of employees rising to 12.0 from 1.4. The average work week index gained to 11.0 from 3.1.

"The number was softer than expected but the details were not nearly as bad," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"The only area of concern was in the new orders index, which pulled back quite a bit. But we could see regional and national manufacturing activity improve because firms are optimistic in their six-month outlooks."

Survey respondents' outlook brightened with the gauge of business conditions for the next six months jumping to 41.9 -- its highest since March -- from 27.2.

U.S. stocks added to losses immediately after the data before paring declines, while the dollar briefly trimmed losses against the euro.

Growth in manufacturing had slowed earlier in the year and contracted in some regions, including Philadelphia, but recent data suggests it will continue to support the economic recovery.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)