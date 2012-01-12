Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser speaks at an Economics21 event in New York, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region grew at a slower pace than originally reported in December, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

Annual revisions showed the Fed's factory activity index was at 6.8 in December, shy of the initial reading of 10.3.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware and is seen as an early indicator of the health of U.S. manufacturing sector.

New orders were stronger at 10.7 compared to 9.7 reported in December. The prices paid index eased to 30.4 from 33.7.

The employment gauges also showed slightly more strength with the index on the number of employees revised up to 11.5 from 10.7, while the average work week was at 2.8 from 2.5.

The revisions showed the view for the coming months was less robust than previously thought with the gauge of business conditions for the next six months lowered to 40 from 44.1.

(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)