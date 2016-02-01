The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month in January but at a slower pace than the previous month, while employment in the sector slumped to a six-and-a-half year low, according to an industry report released on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 48.2 from 48.0 the month before. The reading was just above expectations of 48.1 from a Reuters poll of 80 economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The employment index fell to 45.9, the lowest level since June 2009, from 48 a month earlier. Expectations called for a reading of 48.

The new orders index climbed to 51.5, the highest since last August, from 48.8. The prices paid index was unchanged at 33.5, in line with forecasts.

(Corrects first paragraph to show fourth straight month of contraction, not third straight month)

