Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
NEW YORK The pace of growth in the U.S. economy's manufacturing sector increased in June, according to an industry report released on Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 53.2 from 51.3 the month before. The reading was above expectations of 51.4 from a Reuters poll.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
The employment index rose to 50.4 from 49.2 a month earlier. Expectations called for a reading of 49.0.
New orders climbed to 57.0 from 55.7. The prices paid index fell to 60.5 from 63.5, compared to expectations of 63.5.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.