NEW YORK The U.S. economy's service sector expanded in November but at a slower pace than the previous month, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of non-manufacturing activity fell to 55.9 from 59.1 the month before. The reading was below expectations of 58.0 from a Reuters poll of 65 economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector.

The business activity index fell to 58.2 from 63.0 the month before. That was below expectations of 60.2

The employment index fell to 55.0 from 59.2 a month earlier. New orders dropped to 57.5 from 62.0. The prices paid index rose to 50.3 from 49.1.

The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector shrank in November, according to an earlier ISM report.

RIC Month Actual Reuters Prior

Poll

ISM Non-Manuf. PMI USNPMI=ECI November 55.9 58.0 59.1

ISM Non-Manuf. Prices Paid USPPMI=ECI November 50.3 N/A 49.1

ISM Non-Manuf. New Orders USDPMI=ECI November 57.5 N/A 62.0

ISM Non-Manuf. Bus. Activity USOPMI=ECI November 58.2 60.2 63.0

ISM Non-Manuf. Employment USEPMI=ECI November 55.0 N/A 59.2