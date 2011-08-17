NEW YORK U.S. core producer prices rose at their fastest pace in six months in July, pushed up by higher tobacco and light truck costs, according to a government report on Wednesday that could stoke inflation fears.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL GAPEN, ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"It was above expectations. It was an upside surprise. We were looking for a drop off in the energy component. We had expected that to be offset by higher food prices and light vehicle prices.

"This continues to show pipeline pressure across many consumer goods. We have seen these pressures for some time. We have seen these reports several times before when they are stronger than forecast. We have seen some pass-throughs, but given the state of the economy and lack of pricing power by the corporate sector, we haven't seen a full pass-through. Margins will likely be pressured among firms, which could affect earnings growth."

BORIS SCHLOSSBERG, HEAD OF RESEARCH, GFT FOREX, NEW YORK

"The only way we can be only modestly confident about this is if it shows up tomorrow in the CPI. The big question is do producers have the power to pass on prices to consumers, and I think that's doubtful. There's so much liquidity sloshing around so there's a bit of upward pressure on wholesale prices, but in the grander scheme of things, inflation remains a very distant problem for the Fed. I think the Fed even desires a bit of inflation."

EUGENIO ALEMAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, WELLS FARGO, CHARLOTTE, NC

"It was a little bit stronger than expected but it comes from a very deep drop in the previous month. There was a revision on the numbers that might have also affected the seasonally adjusted numbers. The story is that prices are increasing, which is good in the sense that this is what the Federal Reserve wants.

(HOW IT AFFECTS CHANCES OF QE3)

"It's too difficult to know. there is a strong opposition within the Federal Reserve to approve a QE3 now. They are in a very difficult position because they have been trying to reinflate the economy. The economy is inflating but growth is not happening. We could be at the doors of another stagflation -- no growth and inflation."

IAN LYNGEN, SENIOR GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGIST, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"Overall, the PPI release challenges the Fed's notion that inflation pressures are moderating, although we'll stress that today's release will not likely change the market's expectations for tomorrow's more policy relevant CPI release.

"As expected, the Treasury market is not taking much direction from the release, trading down slightly immediately following the release, but has returned to pre-release levels -- off modestly from yesterday's closes."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"It is possible to identify special factors that pushed the core rate above trend, and there are good reasons to expect inflationary pressures to fade in the months ahead. However, with the core PPI still in a clear underlying uptrend, the strength of this number cannot be fully dismissed. Growth risks may lie on the downside, but it is less clear that price risks also do."