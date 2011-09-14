WASHINGTON Producer prices were unchanged in August, held down by a drop in energy goods costs, a government report showed on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said prices paid at the farm and factory gate were slightly higher than the 0.1 percent drop expected by analysts polled by Reuters. The report sent mixed signals about price pressures as energy costs abated, but core prices showed some pass through of recent surges in energy and food costs.

Core producer prices, which strip out volatile food and energy components, rose a less-than-expected 0.1 percent in the month. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)