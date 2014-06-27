Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment rose in June as consumers remained optimistic the sluggish first quarter was due to difficult winter conditions, a survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 82.5, up from 81.9 the month before.
It was above the median forecast of 82.0 among economists polled by Reuters and above the preliminary reading of 81.2.
"Consumers believe the first quarter decline in economic activity was due to the harsh winter weather, and that the economy has already returned to positive economic growth," survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose to 96.6 from 94.5 and was above a forecast of 96.0.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations slipped to 73.5 from 73.7 but topped an expected 72.8.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation dipped to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year inflation outlook edged up to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.