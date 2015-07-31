GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment fell in July, according to a survey released on Friday.
The University of Michigan's final July reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 93.1, down from 96.1 in June. It was lower than the survey's preliminary reading of 93.3.
The final reading was the lowest since May and was below the median forecast of 94.0 among economists polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it would invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities and create 130 jobs in projects largely in line with a previous agreement with the United Auto Workers union, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a "major investment" by the automaker on Twitter.