China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest level since September last year, a survey released on Friday showed.
The University of Michigan's preliminary September reading on the overall consumer sentiment index slid to 85.7, compared with the final reading of 91.9 in August. It was also much lower than the median forecast of 91.2 among economists polled by Reuters. September's consumer sentiment index was the lowest since September 2014.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell to 100.3 from 105.1 in August. It was below a forecast of 103.6. The current conditions reading was the weakest since October 2014.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations fell to a one-year low of 76.4 from 83.4 in August and was way below an expected 82.8.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation, meanwhile, was 2.9 percent in September, from 2.8 percent in August, while the survey's five-year inflation outlook was 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in August.
DOHA Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.