NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment worsened in September, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan's final index for September on overall consumer sentiment fell to 87.2, compared with the final reading of 91.9 in August. This month's final number was slightly better than the median forecast of 86.7 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions dropped to 101.2 from 105.1 in August. The figure though was a little higher than the 100.6 forecast.

The survey's gauge of consumer expectations fell to 78.2 in September from 83.4 in August, but was marginally higher than the expected 77.0.

The survey's one-year inflation expectation, meanwhile, was 2.8 percent in September, unchanged from August, while the survey's five-year inflation outlook was 2.7 percent, also unchanged from the August level.

