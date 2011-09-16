WASHINGTON The index of leading U.S. economic indicators could weaken as depressed consumer confidence leads Americans to shut their wallets, said Richard Curtin, who directs the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.

U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, the consumer sentiment survey released on Friday showed.

"The index of consumer expectations is part of the index of leading economic indicators and from this data I would give it a 50/50 chance of falling back into a decline in terms of consumer spending," Curtin told Reuters Insider on Friday.

