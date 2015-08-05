Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
The pace of growth in the U.S. service sector surged in July to its best level in a decade, led by sharp increases in business activity, employment and new orders, an industry report showed on Wednesday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index rose to 60.3, its highest reading since August 2005, a sign of confidence that the non-manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was growing swiftly. Expectations were for a reading of 56.2, according to a Reuters poll.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector.
The data stands as another point in favor of the Federal Reserve raising rates from its zero-bound level at its next meeting in September. Economic figures have been mixed of late, with strong employment data offset by middling housing, manufacturing and inflation reports.
The business activity subindex rose to 64.9, compared with expectations for a reading of 61. It was the best reading for that index since December 2004.
The employment index rose to 59.6, its strongest since August 2005.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.