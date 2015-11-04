The U.S. services sector grew at a faster clip in October as employment, new orders and business activity expanded, while prices contracted for a second month, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing index rose to 59.1 last month from 56.9 in September. The reading came above economists' forecasts for 56.5, according to a Reuters survey.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The prices component of the index hit 49.1, its second consecutive reading under 50 and the fourth this year.

