NEW YORK Growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in September as a contraction in employment eclipsed a jump in new orders, data showed on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL SHELDON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, RDM FINANCIAL, WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT

"From the market's perspective, this is probably a bit of a relief, as recent data has been on the soft side, and it wouldn't have been surprising to see the services index (drop) more than expectations. Beyond the surface, business activity and new orders both went up, and on the downside, employment, which is one of the indicators used to predict the national jobs report, dropped to a new cycle low."

ANTHONY NIEVES, CHAIR, ISM NON-MANUFACTURING BUSINESS SURVEY COMMITTEE, BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA

"Overall the report came in north of the 50 baseline, pointing to expansion. It reflects the forecast our respondents made in the semi-annual report. We're not experiencing contraction.

"The most significant thing is the employment index which fell. This is a very telltale sign for non-manufacturing given how labor intensive this sector is. The drop in the employment index reflects the prevailing sentiment in the business community which is one of caution, hesitation and uncertainty.

"The overall reading is a good indication of a slow-growing economy, but if employment stays where it is and doesn't go back over the 50 baseline, the confidence factor comes back into play. We have to hope employment improves to keep this steady pace of growth in the next few months."

"Non-manufacturing is more demand-pull than anything else and employment is an index that lags a little bit."

STEVEN WOOD, CHIEF ECONOMIST, INSIGHT ECONOMICS, DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA

"This is more evidence that the soft patch in growth continued into September. While the gains in new orders and order backlogs provide some optimism, the decline in employment is worrisome. Although a cyclical economic expansion is currently in place it is relatively soft and very uneven. A solid, self-sustaining economic expansion still faces a number of headwinds that is dampening overall growth and generating substantial volatility."

RUDY NARVAS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, NEW YORK

"ISM services was slightly better than expectations. The real focus is going to be on the employment side since it moved down, and given that this is the payrolls week. The funny thing though is that this shows a contraction in employment in the services sector but if you look at this morning's ADP report all the jobs growth was in the services sector. So you have two conflicting reports and the market is going to run with one of them -- we'll just have to wait and see."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"Beneath the surface, it's actually a fairly mixed report. New orders index improved--it's the best we've seen since the middle of the year but the employment index slipped below breakeven. This is the worst we've been since the middle of 2010.

"It's a very mixed report. Some people want to cheer the notion that the top-line index came in better than expectations.

"The hard data are not pointing toward a recession yet. Financial markets are telling you a completely different story. Copper, equities, Treasuries -- they're all pointing in the direction of a downturn."