White House senior economic adviser Gene Sperling speaks at the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON A top White House aide said on Friday better-than-expected payrolls growth last month does not remove the need for the president's jobs package to prevent the economy from running out of gas.

"It's always a comfort when job growth is greater than projected, but ... it's not nearly good enough," National Economic Council director Gene Sperling told CNBC after the release of a U.S. payrolls report that showed a 103,000 jobs gain in September.

President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs package would provide insurance against a possible stalling of the economy or even recession, and would pull down a 9.1 percent unemployment rate, he said.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)