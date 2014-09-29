U.S. President Barack Obama speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum on reducing the burden of student loan debt in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHICAGO The Obama administration on Monday said the country's giant load of student loan debt would not lead to a "meltdown" but warned that too many Americans were being held back by their college borrowing.

In a speech before a group of economists, Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin noted that borrowing for higher education is higher in America than anywhere else in the world. The country currently has about $1.1 trillion in outstanding college loans and delinquency rates have risen in recent years.

"This sobering reality has consequences not just for the individual student carrying large student debt, but for the economy as a whole," Raskin said in remarks prepared for delivery to the National Association for Business Economics.

Still, Raskin said most borrowers are current on their bills and the increase in borrowing represented an investment in human capital.

"None of us now expects a student loan meltdown because there is a great deal of integrity and stability in the student loan market," she said.

Although the speech was slated as the Treasury's take on how student loans affect the wider economy, Raskin said there was a lack of clear data for making an assessment.

Echoing an ongoing message from the administration, she said government needs to do a better job letting people know about their repayment options, which have expanded in recent years.

