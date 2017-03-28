Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and OPEC reported a rise in its production despite a pledge to cut output.
WASHINGTON The U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, and inventories increased, which could prompt economists to raise their estimates for first-quarter gross domestic product.
The Commerce Department said in its advance economic indicators report on Tuesday that the goods deficit fell 5.9 percent to $64.8 billion last month as a decline imports outpaced a drop in exports.
The weakness in imports is in line with a recent moderation in consumer spending. The government also said inventories at retailers increased 0.4 percent last month to $616.1 billion, and stocks at wholesalers rose 0.4 percent to $594.1 billion.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP will show a 1.0 percent annualized expansion rate in the first quarter. The economy grew at a 1.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BEIJING China's economy generally remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is at risk of coming under political pressure to keep its ultra-easy policy stance in place and help national budgets, which have already saved billions of euros in interest costs, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.