U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said the surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data for May released on Friday was "terrible" and a "bombshell."

"Terrible jobs report just reported. Only 38,000 jobs added. Bombshell!" Trump said in a post on Twitter shortly after the U.S. government released the data.

