NEW YORK Consumer sentiment dipped in early March as rising gasoline prices pushed Americans' inflation expectations for the next year higher, a survey released on Friday showed.

DAVID ADER, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGY, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"Inflation expectations uptick - the correlation to gas prices is very strong. The outlook is the culprit here, down to 68 versus 70.3."

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Consumers were well aware of the impact rising gas prices had on their financial well being in early March, and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment slipped to 74.3, from February's score of 75.3. Analysts realized that gas prices would play a factor in March's number, as forecasts averaged to 76.0 because the pressure was only thought to limit the lift employment news would have given to confidence, not eat into last month's gain. February's score represented a minor advance of 0.3 pts, which was the smallest monthly rise of the index's 5-month growth streak. Today's survey notes that respondents seem to be indicating that they are upset about gas prices but are for the most part done with letting it affect their outlook, as long as prices do not crawl towards $5/gal. So, just as in February's surveys, where confidence recovered after a preliminary dip down to 72.5(from 75), the same effect could take place by the end of March. Employment prospects are still keeping folks optimistic."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks turn negative .N.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices hold steady at lower levels.

FOREX: Dollar keeps earlier losses versus euro and yen<FRX/>.

