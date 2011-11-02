Banks lift Europe stocks, bond market pressure eases
LONDON Stocks rose and yields fell on some of the euro zone's battered low-rated bonds on Thursday as investors put aside the political risks that have dominated markets this week.
WASHINGTON The U.S. homeownership rate climbed to 66.3 percent during the third quarter while the percentage of empty rental units also rose, a government report showed on Wednesday.
The homeownership rate was 65.9 percent during the second quarter.
The rental homeowner vacancy rate increased to 9.8 percent in the three months through September, up from 9.2 percent in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Stocks rose and yields fell on some of the euro zone's battered low-rated bonds on Thursday as investors put aside the political risks that have dominated markets this week.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world's biggest oil market, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
LONDON The New Zealand dollar was by far the biggest faller among major currencies on Thursday, down almost a full percentage point after its central bank blind-sided investors by signaling any tightening might be at least two years away.