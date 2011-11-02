WASHINGTON The U.S. homeownership rate climbed to 66.3 percent during the third quarter while the percentage of empty rental units also rose, a government report showed on Wednesday.

The homeownership rate was 65.9 percent during the second quarter.

The rental homeowner vacancy rate increased to 9.8 percent in the three months through September, up from 9.2 percent in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said.

