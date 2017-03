WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that the economy is on a stronger path and called on Congress to do more to support growth in order to speed up the pace of recovery.

"We believe that the economy is continuing to recover and continuing to strengthen," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing. "We have much more work to do ... We are not where we need to be yet and we need to keep at it."

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)