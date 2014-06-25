Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday a steep contraction in the U.S. economy in the first quarter shows that recovery from the recession is still in progress, but noted that other indicators for April and May suggest a rebound in the second quarter.
"The recovery from the great recession, however, remains incomplete, and the president will continue to do everything he can to support the recovery, either by acting through executive action or by working with Congress on steps that would boost growth and speed job creation," said Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.