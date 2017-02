WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday that while the government's report on a lower jobless rate in November showed the U.S. economy was healing, the world economy remained in a "fragile state."

"All economies are linked through trade and finance," top White House economic adviser Alan Krueger said in a statement issued after the Labor Department said U.S. unemployment had dropped to 8.6 percent last month.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason)