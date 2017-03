The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs economist Kris Dawson said on Wednesday he scaled back his view of U.S. growth in the first quarter, following an unexpectedly weak report on domestic durable goods orders in February.

Dawson wrote in a research note that he reduced the tracking estimate on the U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)