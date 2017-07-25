FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
Exchange Podcast: Duff McDonald
July 25, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 21 hours ago

Exchange Podcast: Duff McDonald

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

Harvard's seal sits atop a gate to the athletic fields at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 21, 2009.Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) - RTR285O8

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Harvard Business School has trained world leaders, billionaire entrepreneurs and convicted felons. Duff McDonald, author of “The Golden Passport,” discusses the seamier side of Harvard's teachings with Rob Cox. Listen to the podcast: here

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

